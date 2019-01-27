Try 1 month for 99¢

Today

No services scheduled.

Tomorrow

Patricia A. “Pat” Cahill, 6:30 p.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Richard M. Cline, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Anna Louise Goodwin, 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.

David J. Mall, 11:30a.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf.

Janell Marshall, 10 a.m., Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

Candice D. Schwan, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Arlene Dorothy Scorpil, 10:30 a.m., Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.

Edward Wallace "Eddie" Spengler Jr., 2 p.m., Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

Jane Marie Straw, 10 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: 012719-qct-obt-funeral Funerals List
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.