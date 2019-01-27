Today
No services scheduled.
Tomorrow
Patricia A. “Pat” Cahill, 6:30 p.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Richard M. Cline, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Anna Louise Goodwin, 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.
David J. Mall, 11:30a.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf.
Janell Marshall, 10 a.m., Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.
Candice D. Schwan, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Arlene Dorothy Scorpil, 10:30 a.m., Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.
Edward Wallace "Eddie" Spengler Jr., 2 p.m., Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.
Jane Marie Straw, 10 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.