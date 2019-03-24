Try 3 months for $3

Funerals

Today

Juanita (Hunter) Middleton, 3 p.m., , Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Tomorrow

Betty L. Blunt, 10:30 a.m., Hope United Church of Christ, Moline.

Zoenna “Zoe” L. Jennings, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: 032419-qct-obt-funeral Funerals List
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.