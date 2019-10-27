{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Catherine Ann Spies, 3 p.m., Calvary Church in Muscatine, IA.

Tomorrow

Winifred “Winnie” Boettcher, noon, The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Irene Duwa, 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Lost Nation.

Richard Harvey Ellsworth, 11 a.m., Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

Brenda J. Gaul, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.

Dallas Paul Rettler, 2 p.m., The Runge Mortuary.

Calvin Oren Rolloff, 10 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline.

Roosevelt Smith Sr., 11 a.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

