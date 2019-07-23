Today
Veneta "Carol" Abbott, 10:30 a.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Joseph A. Benisch, 10 a.m., St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport.
Carl S. Fulli, 11 a.m., National Cemetery, Rock Island.
Martha J. Kroeger, 10:30 a.m., Friendship Manor, Rock Island.
Jay Landis McQuillen, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Davenport.
Matthew M. Myers, 10:30 a.m., Park View Lutheran Church, Park View.
Tomorrow
Michael Blaine File, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Port Byron, Ill.
J. Argelia Hawley, 10:30 a.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, Long Grove, Iowa.
Diego J. Vasquez, 1 p.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.