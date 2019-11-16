{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Bonnie Joan Chickris, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

Debra “Debbie” Goodknight, noon, The Runge Mortuary Chapel.

Jill Marie Jellison, 11:30 a.m., Nativity Catholic Church, Dubuque.

Minor L. Larson, 1 p.m., Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.

Patricia Ann McGrory, 10 a.m., St. Matthias Church, Cascade, Iowa.

Robert Joseph Van De Velde, 10 a.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, Tampico, Ill.

Tomorrow

No services scheduled.

