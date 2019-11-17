{{featured_button_text}}

Today

No services scheduled.

Tomorrow

Carolyn A. Crews, noon, The Runge Mortuary Chapel.

Helen J. Deopere, 10 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.

Hazel Mae Holloway, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.

Joseph “Joe” M. Landuit, 11 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

Peter Jens Lassen, 7 p.m., Pape Funeral Home, Clinton.

Marsha C. McElroy Paxton, 10:30 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

William R. Tucker, 1:30 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport.

