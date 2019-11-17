Today
No services scheduled.
Tomorrow
Carolyn A. Crews, noon, The Runge Mortuary Chapel.
Helen J. Deopere, 10 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Hazel Mae Holloway, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.
Joseph “Joe” M. Landuit, 11 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Peter Jens Lassen, 7 p.m., Pape Funeral Home, Clinton.
Marsha C. McElroy Paxton, 10:30 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
William R. Tucker, 1:30 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport.