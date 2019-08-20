{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Dolores M. Gavin, 10 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.

Eugene C. Miller, 11 a.m., Clinton Chapel Snell-Zorning Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Tomorrow

Hugh W. Brown, 10:30 a.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf.

Glenda Cummings Dohrmann, 5 p.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

