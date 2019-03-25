Today
Betty L. Blunt, 10:30 a.m., Hope United Church of Christ, Moline.
Zoenna “Zoe” L. Jennings, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.
Tomorrow
No services scheduled.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
SAVE 50% Cancel anytime
✓ Unlimited articles on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
SUPER SALE: $3 for 3 months of Digital Plus
Then $2.49 a week. Cancel anytime.
✓ E-Edition PDF of newspaper
✓ Unlimited access on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Custom Player Cut Outs and Signs for the room, the yard, the stadium or any other special occasion. Easy to order, impossible to forget!
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.