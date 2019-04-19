Try 3 months for $3

Today

Steven L. Bolinger, 2 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. Moline.

James "Jim" Gallaugher, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Betty J. Hillbloom, 2:30 p.m., Wendt Funeral Home in Moline.

Scott Johnson, 2:30 p.m., Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery.

Kay Moneysmith, 11 a.m., First Christian Church Davenport.

Robert Anthony “Bob” Ohland Jr., 11 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Lawrence B. Rauch, 10 a.m., Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.

Linda June Shellabarger, 10:30 a.m., Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.

Tomorrow

Joyce M. Feller, 11 a.m., Pape Funeral Home, Clinton.

Harlan J. Flenker, noon, Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

William G. Hendricks, 4 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, Davenport.

Clara L. Nelson, 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, DeWitt.

Myron Lee Puck, 10:30 a.m., Blue Grass Presbyterian Church.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: 041919-qct-obt-funeral Funerals List
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.