Today
Robert M. Flaherty, noon, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Chris Forret, 10:30 a.m., Saints Philip and James Catholic Church, Grand Mound, Iowa.
Patrick C. Gadient, 10 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.
Father Bruce D. Lopez, 10 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
James Allen Russell, noon, Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Mary Lou "Queenie" Schwener, 2 p.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Tomorrow
Donna R. Chambers, 11 a.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Jay V. Cline, 11:30 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.
Twila G. Cobb, 10:30 a.m., Faith United Church of Christ, Davenport.
Elayne Fenske Emmerich, 1:30 p.m., National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.
Shirley M. Graham, 10 a.m., Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.
Elaine E. Nagel, 11 a.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bettendorf.
Bo Jeffrey "Bo J" Spates, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Ross Wherry, 11 a.m., Beulah Presbyterian Church, Orion, Ill.