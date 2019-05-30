{{featured_button_text}}

Today

George E. Goethals, 10:30 a.m., St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove, IA.

Virginia L. Martin, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.

Barbara L. Smith, 10:30 a.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf.

Phyllis M. Stachour, 11 a.m., Fulton Presbyterian Church.

Hope Y. Vargas, 9 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, downtown Davenport.

Jack Charles Walston Sr., 2 p.m., Runge Mortuary Chapel, Daenport.

Tomorrow

Raymond Cheely, noon, Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

Maxine Doherty, 10:30 a.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf.

Evelyn May Griebel, 10:30 a.m., Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Rev. Dr. Michael S. Robinson, 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Ronald Keith "Butch" Tague, 11 a.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, Davenport.

Rosemary Woodward, 11 a.m., Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

