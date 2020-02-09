020920-qct-obt-pending Funeral List

Today
Danial Alan Bradley, 2 p.m., The Runge Mortuary.
Marilyn J. Wilson, 2 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, Eldridge.
Tomorrow
Marilyn Esther Nordahl Bindewald, noon, Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Joseph Patrick Blough, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport.
Dorothy M. “Penny” Conte, 11 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
Victoria “Tor” Rose Eastman, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Horace Jackson Jr., 11 a.m., Greater Antioch Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Frances “Fran” R. Shuppy, noon, Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.