020920-qct-obt-pending Funeral List

Today

Danial Alan Bradley, 2 p.m., The Runge Mortuary.

Marilyn J. Wilson, 2 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, Eldridge.

Tomorrow

Marilyn Esther Nordahl Bindewald, noon, Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Joseph Patrick Blough, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport.

Dorothy M. “Penny” Conte, 11 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Victoria “Tor” Rose Eastman, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Horace Jackson Jr., 11 a.m., Greater Antioch Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Frances “Fran” R. Shuppy, noon, Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

