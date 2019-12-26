122619-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Today
David Paul Haverland, 1 p.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.
Noel J. Komasa, 10 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.
Tomorrow
Rosemarie Bohn, 11 a.m., Christ's Family Church, Davenport.
CPO Donald W. Ferns, USN (Ret), 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley.
LaVonti Dyrell Gray, noon, Greater Antioch Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Judith K. Joiner, 6 p.m., Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.
John S. Leithner, 11 a.m., Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Mary L. Martinez, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Ginger A. Mechem, noon, The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Mary Louise Petersen, 10 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.