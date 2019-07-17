Dorinda A. Haines, 72, of Camanche, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home.
Lois A. Humphreys, 92, of Moline, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
William "Bill" Jennings Van Meter Jr., previously of Savanna, Illinois, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Belvidere, Illinois. Arrangements: Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Illinois.
Ruby A. Korthaus, 94, of Davenport, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Gavin Miller, 12, of Clinton, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Janis Kay Waugh, 79, of Maquoketa, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, Iowa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Glenn Allen Wells, 69, of Bettendorf, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.