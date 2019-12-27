122719-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Today
Rosemarie Bohn, 11 a.m., Christ's Family Church, Davenport.
CPO Donald W. Ferns, USN (Ret), 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley.
LaVonti Dyrell Gray, noon, Greater Antioch Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Judith K. Joiner, 6 p.m., Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.
John S. Leithner, 11 a.m., Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Mary L. Martinez, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
Ginger A. Mechem, noon, The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Mary Louise Petersen, 10 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.
Tomorrow
Dr. Robert William Daniels, DDS, 10:30 a.m. St. John's Lutheran Church, Edford Township, Geneseo.
Jill T. Hitchcock, 2:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Keith Michael Jansen, noon, The Runge Mortuary Chapel.
Edna E. (Mrs. Gary) Mickelson, 2 p.m., McCausland United Methodist Church.
Sister Carla Takes, CHM, 11 a.m., Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel, Davenport.
Randy Wood, 11 a.m., Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.