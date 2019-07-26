G. Mark Bailey

March 14, 1949-July 19, 2019
SEATTLE, Wash. — Mark Bailey, born on March 14, 1949, oldest son of Thell and Sarah Bailey in Muscatine, where he grew up with three younger brothers. The four brothers attended local schools. Mark graduated high school in 1967, after which he graduated to Brigham Young University. Following two years of undergrad work, Mark served the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for almost two full years as a missionary in Taiwan. Following his missionary service, Mark returned and re-enrolled at BYU, graduating in 1974. In 1972, Mark married Mona Hammond. Their family started to grow almost immediately and eventually included seven children, raised almost completely in Cedar Rapids. Members of the family now include children and grandchildren in different cities and states. Mark lived in the Seattle area before passing due to cirrhosis of the liver. He will be missed.
Private Family ceremony will be in Mukilteo, Washington.