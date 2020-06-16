× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 7, 1950-June 11, 2020

DAVENPORT -- A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Gabriela M. “Gabie” Shepard, 69, of Davenport, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Community Fellowship Church in Blue Grass, Iowa. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Ms. Shepard died peacefully at her home in Davenport on June 11, 2020. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gabriela Marie Garnica was born on December 7, 1950, in Jacksonville, Fla., the daughter of Joseph and Frances (Ahrens) Garnica. She moved to Davenport at a young age and eventually graduated from Davenport West High School in 1969. Gabie was employed as corrections officer with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for 31 years, retiring in 2011.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, was an avid collector of movies and books, and most especially loved to garden.

Surviving members of the family include - her 3 Daughters: Sonia Shepard, Tobie Shepard, and Kimberly (Scott) Schwindt; 7 Grandchildren; 5 Brothers: Greg (Pam) Garnica, Mark (Lisa) Garnica, Ken (Karen) Garnica, Jeff (Barb) Garnica, and Carl Garnica.

She was preceded in death by her parents.