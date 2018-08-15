August 12, 2018
DAVENPORT — Gail Lorraine Moss, 82, of Davenport passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018. She was born on July 16, 1936, in Portland, Oregon. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Monday, August 20, 2018, from 2-5 p.m. at Judy's Barge Inn, Buffalo. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Those left to cherish her memory include her five children, Terry Ruth, Bettendorf, Debbie Moss, Denver, Colorado, Judy VanBlaracom, Davenport, Gary Moss, Genoa, Illinois, Carol Hughes, Bettendorf; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.