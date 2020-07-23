Galen George Ketelsen

July 12, 1936-July 22, 2020

ANAMOSA-Galen George Ketelsen, 84, of Anamosa, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Pinicon Place Memory Care Center in Anamosa.

Per Galen’s wishes there will be no public services. The family will hold private graveside services at Riverside Cemetery, Anamosa. Due to the current health pandemic, a celebration of his life and Military Honors will be held in July of 2021. Thoughts, memories, and condolences may be shared with his family at Goettschonline.com

Galen was born July 12, 1936 in Anamosa, the son of Carl and Clara (Gross) Ketelsen. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Germany from July 10, 1956 to June 30, 1959. On June 30, 1962 he married Marsha Wendhausen at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa.

Galen is survived by his wife Marsha, a son Brian, Anamosa, a daughter Darla (Randy) Parks, Iowa City, a grandson Joel Smetzer, Waukee, a granddaughter Taylor Parks, Columbus, OH, a sister Maxine “Kitty” Siebels, Katy, TX, a brother Steve, Ankeny, sisters-in-law Corinnie and Marna Gaye Ketelsen. He is also survived by Marsha’s brothers and sisters and their families, as well as by several cousins, nieces and nephews.