November 14, 1939-July 5, 2018
WALCOTT, Iowa — Galen K. "Mike" Engler, 78, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Mike was born in Maysville on November 14, 1939, to Rudolph and Mary (Ferris) Engler.
He graduated from Davenport High School in 1958. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. Mike married Nancy J. Lamp on September 23, 1961, in Davenport. He retired from Case IH in 2000.
Mike was a member St. Andrew Catholic Church, Blue Grass. He had served on the Walcott Park Board for many years. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing. Above all, he loved his family and was a loving papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 9, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Blue Grass. Visitation will conclude with a Christian Wake Service at 7 p.m.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church.
Private family inurnment will be at Walcott Cemetery.
Mike is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy; son, Dave (Lisa) Engler of Eldridge; daughters, Maria (Andy) Green of Walcott and Carla (Rick) Toenjes of Woodbury, Minnesota; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Chick (Donald) Holdorf of Eldridge, Donna (Duane) Harvey of Maysville; brothers, Steve (Madonna) Engler of Bettendorf and David (Marilyn) Engler of Davenport.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Walcott Volunteer Firemen's Association or St. Andrew Catholic Church in his memory.
