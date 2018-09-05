Garry John Kistenmacher

November 26, 1945-September 3, 2018
WILTON — Garry John "Pooh" Kistenmacher, 72, of Wilton, formerly of Muscatine, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 3, 2018, at his home.
Garry was born in Rock Island on November 26, 1945, to John and Alma (Snyder) Kistenmacher.
He collected die-cast cars and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Sycamore Baptist Church in Muscatine. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Garry is survived by his sisters, Eileen (Robert) Thurman of Wilton, Kathy Terhune of Atalissa; brothers, Larry (Sandy) Kistenmacher of Davenport and Michael (Mary) Kistenmacher of Colcord, Oklahoma; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Julie Martz.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
