January 19, 1940-January 9, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Garry L. Wirt, 79, of Davenport, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, in the spring. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Garry Louis Wirt was born on January 19, 1940, in Tyler, Minnesota, a son of Orville and Margaret (Hoops) Wirt. He proudly served our country in the Air Force for four years. Garry was married to Beverly Poppe. He later married Beverly (Mason) Wilson on December 22, 1994, in Davenport.

Following his discharge, he worked as a contractor for the Navy in the RCA- Apollo Program in Antigua for 3 years. He worked for Quad City 2 Way for 25 years, and retired from C.E.C. in 2007.