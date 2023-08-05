Gary E. Newlon

March 27, 1941 - July 29, 2023

Gary E. Newlon, 82, of Prophetstown, Illinois, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Prophet Hills Country Club in Prophetstown, Illinois. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gary was born March 27, 1941, in Geneseo, Illinois to Howard and Helen (Oberle) Newlon. He was educated in the Hooppole Grade Schools and was a graduate of Annawan High School. He then graduated from Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, and received his master's degree from Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Illinois. He married Sherry J. Swind on November 4, 1963, in Bloomington, Illinois.

Gary's first job in the education field was at Lincoln Community High School in Lincoln, Illinois, where he was a teacher and an assistant football coach. He then taught at Rock Falls High School in Rock Falls, Illinois. Next, he taught and was an assistant football coach at Westview High School in Kankakee, Illinois. He later started teaching and coaching football at Prophetstown High School in 1968 until his retirement.

Gary was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon, the Mississippi Hosta Society and Prophet Hills Country Club. He was a first assistant assessor and the assessor for the Prophetstown Township for 30 years. He was an avid golfer and also enjoyed growing hostas, reading and hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry; one daughter, Kellie (Jay) Chamberlain of Johnstown, Colorado; one son, Kurt Newlon of Denison, Texas; two grandchildren: James (Bri) Chamberlain and Candace Chamberlain; two great-granddaughters: Elizabeth and Olivia Chamberlain; one sister, Glenda Newswander of Moline, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, G. Dean Newlon.

