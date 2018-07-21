Try 1 month for 99¢
Gary Eshelman

August 30, 1957-July 3, 2018

IOWA CITY — Gary Reverdy Eshelman, 60, went to join family and friends in heaven beneath the brilliance of fireworks. He will be peacefully tending his garden, winning more coming contests and enjoying a cold one with his Viking head thrown back in laughter.

Those left behind are his remaining sister, Deanne Pilcher; daughters, LaDora Martin and Lisa Eshelman; four grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 23, 2018, at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

To share a memory, thought or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

