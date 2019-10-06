July 21, 1940-October 2, 2019
ORION - Gary G. Graham, 79, of Orion passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Kirk, Huggins and Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion. Visitation will be from noon until service time. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Oakdale Cemetery in Davenport. Military honors will be conducted by Orion American Legion Post #255. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan.
Gary was born on July 21, 1940, in Davenport the son of Ralph and Lore Jebens Graham. He married Sandra L. Johnson on November 13, 1965, in Moline; she preceded him in death on November 19, 1992. He later married Dianne Kindhart Larson on October 16, 1993, in Davenport, Iowa.
Gary graduated from Davenport High School in 1959 and later from the University of Iowa in 1964, after graduation he enlisted in the United States Army serving from 1964-1970. Gary was also a member of the Orion American Legion Post #255. He was a Hydraulic Engineer with J.M. Grimstad for over 30 years; he later became the owner and operator of Molly's Pub in Sherrard. Gary enjoyed fishing and creating stained glass windows; but his true passion was sailing. He and his cousin even helped build the original Davenport Sailing Club with which he was a long time member. Gary loved the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes. Above all was his love for his family.
Survivors include: Wife: Dianne; Children: Chris (Stacey) Graham, Davenport, Iowa; Drew (Jennifer) Larson, Bettendorf, Iowa; Amanda (Robert) Wilson, New Windsor, Ill.; Nick (MaKaylin) Larson, East Moline, Ill.; Grandchildren: Holly (Zack) Tobin, Felica (Kyle) Wexel, Ceara Larson, Veronika Larson, Raven Fuhr, Alex Wilson, Clay Larson, Madysen Morris, Mason Price and Nicholas; Sister: Gail (Terry) Kirkpatrick
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.