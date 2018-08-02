March 25, 1953-July 31, 2018
MOLINE — Gary L. Baker, 65, of Moline, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 6, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memorial Estate, where military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 246. Memorials may be made to an educational fund for Gary's grandchildren or to the Diabetes Association. All need to use 70th Street for access to the funeral home due to road construction.
Gary was born on March 25, 1953, in Moline, the son of Alan J. and Marjorie A. (Kraklow) Baker. He was a veteran, serving with the U.S. Army. He married Cheryl Hughes on January 21, 1977, in Coal Valley. Gary retired from Augustan College in 2013. He had previously worked for the railroad and also built sets for Playcrafters Barn Theatre and Circa '21.
Gary enjoyed acting and participating at Comedy Sportz. He also liked to watch western movies, reading and spending time with his grandchildren. Gary loved to be outdoors, and enjoyed his time working on a farm in Toulon, Illinois, when he was first married.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; children, Jeniffer (Jason) Hammond, Moline, Franklin Baker, Moline; grandchildren, Cameron Baker, Lilliana Baker and Jacen Hammond, all of Moline; sisters, Pamela Baker, Rapids City, Melody (Frank) Anderson, Donahue, IA, and Dori Smith, Moline.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
