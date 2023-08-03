Gary L. Craig

July 7, 1968

Gary L. Craig, 55, Rock Island, Illinois, passed away on July 24, 2023.

There will be a visitation from 2-3 p.m. with a funeral service following at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Memorials preferred to the family.

Gary L. Craig was born on July 7, 1968, in Iowa City, Iowa, a son of Shirley T. Elex and Willie D. Craig (Gloria). Gary worked as a handyman, and auto mechanic. Gary enjoyed fishing, cooking, road trips, and most of all hanging out with his family and friends and he would always tell them, “I love you, you know that? And don’t you ever forget it!”

Those left to cherish Gary’s memory include his children: Gary Smith, Laqonda Smith, and Shawonna Smith; sisters: Shirlean Craig, Linda Craig, and Sandra Craig; brothers: Willie Craig Sr. (Sherry), Eddie Craig, Curtis Henderson, and Christopher Craig; aunts: Veriel Rush, Katherine Tot, Marthalene Harrington, Dorothy Craig, and Allie V. Tyson (Virgil); special nephew, DeVonte’ Craig; and pet, Chico; 13 grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews; best friends: Joel “Lovie” Ford, “Red” Horne, and Frank Billubs Jr.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Willie D. Craig and Shirley T. Elex; maternal grandparents: James “Cody” Westerfield, and Ceola McCoy; paternal grandparents: Willis and Luella Craig; aunts: Linda Craig, Luretha Edwards, Arie May Haynes, Louise Cole, and Lessie Stewart; uncles: Jonnie B. Craig, Theodis Craig, Benny McCoy, Willie McCoy, and Howard Westerfield; cousin, Mark McCoy; and nephew LaMontez Craig.

Arrangements entrusted to Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

