September 29, 1943-June 6, 2018
DAVENPORT — Gary L. Heuertz, 74, of Davenport, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday June 9, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to the family.
Gary was born on September 29, 1943, in Maquoketa, Iowa, a son of Arthur and Catherine (Schaefer) Heuertz. Gary served our country in the Air Force and was stationed in Guam. He was discharged as an E-4 in 1966. He was united in marriage to Verna Hamilton on September 19, 1970, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Delmar, Iowa. They have shared over 47 years of marriage.
Gary worked at West Kimberly Hy-Vee, managing the backroom. He retired in 2012 after almost 20 years.
He was a member of Holy Family, Knights of Columbus 532 and American Legion Post 26.
Gary enjoyed coaching his kids when they were in Dad's Club. He also served as the Scout Master for Pack 43. He loved to travel with Verna, especially every November to Branson, Missouri.
Gary is survived by his wife, Verna, Davenport; children and their spouses, Brian (Karla) Heuertz, Davenport, and Tonia (Jeff) Peters-Zadow, Austin, Minnesota; grandchildren, Sophie Heuertz, Hunter Peters, and Elijah Zadow; a sister, Waunetta Schmitt, Davenport; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Heuertz, Charleston, South Carolina, Marilyn Hamilton, Maquoketa; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Donna Hamilton, Clinton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Loren Peters; sisters, Darlene (Gerald) Stevens and Marcelene (Swede) Skeffington; a brother, Carroll Heuertz; and a brother-in-law, Franklin Hamilton.
