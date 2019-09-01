June 24, 1946-August 29, 2019
ERIE, Ill. - Gary L. Hunt, 73, of Erie, formerly of Bettendorf, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Funeral Services & Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. A Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.
Gary was born June 24, 1946, in Fort Madison, the son of Vincent and Betty Jo (Shane) Hunt. He was educated at Lourdes School, Assumption High School and St. Ambrose University. Gary married to Linda Quinn in Ottawa in 1968. He later was married to Cheryl L. (McCool) Packer in 2008.
Gary had been a car salesman and later drove for the Block and Builders Cement Company.
Gary was a loving father, husband and grandfather. He loved to sit on the deck and look out over his fields and yard, watching and listening to the birds. A Chicago Cubs fan, he also enjoyed the Chicago Bears and NASCAR. Gary also collected antique clocks and toy trains.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; his daughter, Heather Hunt of California; his step-children, Mark (Tiffanie) Packer and Angela (Chad) Jacobs, all of Erie; one granddaughter; two step-grandsons; two step-granddaughters; four step-great-granddaughters; one step-great grandson; his brothers, Wayne (Judy) Hunt, Bruce (Amy) Hunt of Coal Valley, Dean (Lisa) Hunt; and his sister, Donna Hunt-Dusse.
Gary was preceded in death by his daughter, Natalie.
