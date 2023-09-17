Gary L. Sackfield

June 9, 1938 – September 11, 2023

Gary L. Sackfield, 85, of Moline, formerly Coal Valley, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at Overlook Village, Moline.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Homestead Cemetery, Rural Township. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Gary was born June 9, 1938, in Rock Island, to George "Okie" and Mildred (Batt) Sackfield. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1956. Gary married Janice Bohatka on September 18, 1965, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on February 3, 2002. He retired as an electrician from IBEW Local 145. Gary enjoyed tinkering in his yard, woodworking, and hunting.

Those left to cherish Gary's memory include his daughters: Terry Wollenburg and Christine (Randy) Atherton; son, Richard (Leila) Sackfield; step-son, Michael (Cindi) Daligee; 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; and many wonderful friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice; sisters: Mary Westmoreland and Diane DeVrieze; and step-daughter, Christina Capps.

