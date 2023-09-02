Gary L. Schraceo

March 10, 1952 - August 30, 2023

Gary L. Schraceo, 71, of New Boston, Illinois, unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Cremation has been accorded. A Celebration of Life is being planned, details will be shared on Dennison Funeral Homes Facebook page and website when available.

Gary Lee was born March 10, 1952, in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Donald Dean and Mildred Alice Miller Schraceo. He graduated from Knoxville High School then studied at Carl Sandberg College. On June 17, 2006, he married Ralyn Sue Speerly. Gary retired as a mold hanger at Maytag. After retirement, he went to work at PPC and currently at Berry's. In his free-time he enjoyed playing pool, riding motorcycles, and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ralyn Schraceo; brother, Leroy (Jane) Schraceo; daughter, Jennifer (Bryan) Bramel; grandchildren: Elizabeth and Zach; as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and younger brother, David Schraceo.

Upcoming Celebration of Life details may be found, as well as online condolences left, at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.