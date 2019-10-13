May 3, 1951-July 15, 2019
BELLEVUE - Gary M. Dangelser 68, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away July 15, 2019, from injuries sustained from a tragic motorcycle accident he and his wife were involved in near Elizabeth, Illinois, on July 7, 2019. Gary was surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at. St. John's Lutheran Church in Bellevue, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until the service at the church.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by his wife, Constance "Connie" Pixley-Dangelser; daughter Charity (Josh) Dangelser of Iowa; son Luke (Nicole) Dangelser of Davenport, Iowa; daughter Lezlea (Christopher) Dahlke of Winona, Minnesota; son Samuel (Emily) Pixley of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Mary Jo of Iowa; Chase Allen, Jamison Allen, Owen Dangelser, and Jase Dangelser of Davenport, Iowa; Caroline, Ava, and Calvin Dahlke of Winona, Minnesota; Soren and Alina Lou Pixley of Portland, Oregon; as well as many dear family and friends.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com