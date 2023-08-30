Gary M. Stimpson

January 8, 1949 - August 28, 2023

Gary M. Stimpson, 74, of Moline, died Monday, August 28, 2023, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island. The rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, followed by visitation from 4-7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented. Memorials may be made in care of Alleman High School.

Gary was born in Gardner, Massachusetts on January 8, 1949, a son of Thomas E. and Ruthmarie Lange Stimpson. Gary married Ann R. "Ricki" Miller on May 13, 1972, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Gary graduated from Alleman High School in 1967, and received his bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Augustana College in 1976. He was a decorated U.S. Navy veteran who served on board the USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War era.

Gary worked for nearly 30 years at Nichols Aluminum in Davenport, where he was one of the pioneers in the field of environmental engineering. He ended his career at Keokuk Steel Castings, retiring in 2014.

Gary was a lifelong Catholic and parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, history, and politics, but he mostly loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ricki Stimpson, Moline; daughters: Emily (Christopher) Chapman, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Annmarie (Andy) Shrake, Rock Island, Illinois, and Sara (Nathan) Weeks, Rock Island, Illinois; grandchildren: Emma, Lily, and Charlie Shrake, Jackson and Luke Weeks, and Tobias, Becket, and Eleanore Chapman; siblings: Dennis J. (Linda) Stimpson, Montreal, Canada, Theresa Stimpson, Rock Island, Illinois, Mary Knox, Moline, Illinois, Suzie (Dan) Budde, Milan, Illinois, and Patty (Phil) Wilson, Moline, Illinois; dozens of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews; and many dear friends, including: Charley and Mary Arnold, Ron and Kay Cabay, Kathleen Kennedy, and Larry and Linda Moore.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the staff of Unity Point Trinity Hospital, Rock Island, and Overlook Village, for their care and attention to Gary during his last months and years.

