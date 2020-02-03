October 13, 1959-February 1, 2020

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Gary Nugent, 60, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Parr Cemetery.

Gary was born October 13, 1959, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Kenneth Earl and Donna J. Gary Nugent.

He was a professional truck driver and enjoyed, horses, fishing, drag racing, muscle cars, hunting and telling hunting stories, hot food, and life in general. He loved spending time with his daughter, grandsons, and favorite cat, Fart.

Gary is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Donna Nugent; his daughter, Danielle Folker and husband, Dustin of Muscatine; two grandsons, Riley and Hunter; three brothers, Kenny Nugent of Muscatine, Dave Nugent and wife, Paula, of Iowa Falls, and Bryan Nugent of Blue Grass; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and one brother, Mark Steven in infancy.