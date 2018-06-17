March 24, 1949-February 11, 2018
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Gary Wayne Snyder, 68, of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away quietly on Sunday, February 11, 2018, at home while resting in his favorite chair. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be rendered by a local funeral home.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at Moose Lodge, 4410 9th St. Rock Island, Ill., on June 22 at 1 p.m. There will a gathering for family and friends directly following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post 7968, on behalf of Gary Snyder, VFW Post 7968 Commander. A donation box will be available at the service.
