December 17, 1953-April 14, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Gayla Carol Dexter, 66, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020, at the Kahl Home in Davenport, Iowa.

Private family services are pending at the Runge Mortuary. Online condolences and full obituary may be viewed at www.RungeMortuary.com

Gayla was born on December 17th, 1953, in Davenport  to Jack and Evelyn (Oaks) Dexter, they preceded her in death as well as her sister Ann and brother Kurt. Gayla worked as a cosmetologist for many years.

