DAVENPORT -- Gayla Carol Dexter, 66, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020, at the Kahl Home in Davenport, Iowa.

Gayla was born on December 17th, 1953, in Davenport to Jack and Evelyn (Oaks) Dexter, they preceded her in death as well as her sister Ann and brother Kurt. Gayla worked as a cosmetologist for many years.