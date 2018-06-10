Gene Carlson

January 31, 1945 - June 9, 2018
DEWITT, Iowa - Gene David “Dave” Carlson, 73, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Dave was born January 31, 1945, to Eugene and Annette (Gray) Carlson in Sioux City, Iowa. He graduated from West Monona High School in Onawa. Dave served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War and remained active for several years following. He received his Bachelor's degree from Iowa State University and his M.B.A. from Drake University. He married Eileen Joan Rendall on June 27, 1970, in Sioux City. Dave worked his way up from chemist to vice president with Frye Copysystems, and later retired from Ennis Business Forms in DeWitt.
Dave enjoyed outdoor activities, checking things off his to-do lists, and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Eileen; son Chris (Jill) Carlson, Savage, Minnesota, daughter, Jenny Carlson, DeWitt; grandchildren, Maria Carlson, Macy and Megan Morningstar; mother, Annette Carlson, Blencoe; sister, JoEllen (Lance) Lage, Atlantic; sister-in-law, Freda Carlson, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene, and a brother, Ron.
Memorial Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home in DeWitt. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church in Elvira, Iowa. Military Rites will be conducted by the DeWitt American Legion and the Iowa National Guard following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Elvira Zion Lutheran Church, the DeWitt American Legion and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com