September 27, 1929-November 13, 2018
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Gene L. Raffensperger, 89, of Cedar Falls and formerly of West Des Moines and Davenport, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites of heart failure.
He was born Sept. 27, 1929, in Waterloo, son of Leonard and Leone Wiggins Raffensperger. He married Mary Ellen Gruber on March 22, 1951, in Marion, Ohio. She died Dec. 28, 2017.
Gene graduated from Waterloo East High in 1947. He attended Antioch College in Ohio for two years and then transferred to the University of Iowa, where he graduated in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1955, stationed in Germany.
He was a 36-year writer and editor at the Des Moines Register, and established the first-ever Eastern Iowa bureau of the paper, based in Davenport. He won newswriting awards for the President Herbert Hoover funeral and how a false rumor that a Hell's Angels motorcycle gang was going to terrorize Storm Lake mushroomed into fear in the town. He also served as city editor and sports editor at the Register, retiring in 1993. In his retirement, he read to the blind through the Iowa Radio Information Service.
Survived by: two daughters, Nancy (Doug) Newhoff of Cedar Falls, and Mary Lynn (Jeff) Kellen of Kuwait City, Kuwait; a brother, John (Sharon) Raffensperger of Iowa City; seven grandchildren, Lisa Raffensperger, Katie (Andy) Akright, Drew (Whitney) Newhoff, Erin (Bill) Emory, Nicolet Newhoff, Will (Allesandra) Kellen and Charlie Kellen; and two great-grandchildren, Robbie Akright and Addison Newhoff.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son, Terry Raffensperger; a brother, Paul Raffensperger; and a sister, Marcia Schellenberg.
Services: Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 21, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. with a time of sharing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 20, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory, Urbandale.
Memorials: to St. Mark Lutheran Church, West Des Moines.
Special thanks to Gene's Des Moines Register friends who traveled to Cedar Falls for regular visits and to the staff at Deery Suites for their care and love of Gene and making sure he got his newspaper daily.