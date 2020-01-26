George A. “Pete” Kindle, Jr.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Community Church of the Nazarene in Colona. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona. Burial will be in Dayton Corners Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Church.

Pete was born August 19, 1952, in Quincy, Ill., the son of George and Ruby (Reddick) Kindle. He married Dixie Deming July 1, 1986, in Camp Point, Ill. He spent many years playing baseball and enjoyed several more years coaching all 3 sons’ baseball teams. He also spent a lot of time at his Church where he was the treasurer. Pete retired from Oscar Mayer in 2001, he then went back to work at John Deere, where he has been for the past 12 years. He was an avid deer hunter and especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and a large extended family.