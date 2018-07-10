George Bethell

January 30, 1947-July 9, 2018
DAVENPORT — George LaVerne Bethell, 71, a resident of Davenport, died Monday, July 9, 2018, at his home.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018, in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to One Eighty.
Born on January 30, 1947, in Davenport, George was the son of George W. and Velma Gertrude (Castle) Bethell. On October 20, 2001, he married Jane (Duncan) Martin.
George worked as an engineer for Sears Manufacturing for 46 years. He enjoyed Indy car racing, woodworking and reupholstering. He was a devoted Christian, who loved helping his family, volunteering at the Smart Food Pantry through the One Eighty, and Habitat for Humanity ReStore. George was an avid dog lover and he loved his Infiniti G37 sports car.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Jane; children, Mark (Shawna) Bethell of Anamosa, Iowa, George William (Amy) Bethell of Fort Collins, Colorado, Megan Bethell of Davenport, and Lexi Martin of Davenport; grandchildren, William David “Billy” Bethell, Seth Bethell, Hunter Bethell, George Carson Bethell and Janna Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Morgan Mitchell and Karlee Bethell; sisters, Marna (David) Ehlers of Coal Valley, and Diana (Jim) Vance of Aledo, Illinois.
George was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be made to George's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.