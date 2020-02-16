June 17, 1949-February 4, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for George DeAnda, 70, of Davenport will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 Main St., Davenport. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Monday the 24th from 4 until 7 p.m. with the Rosary prayed to conclude the visitation at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.
George died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.
George was born on June 17, 1949, in Davenport, a son of Raymond and Consuelo (Navarro) DeAnda. He graduated from the University of Iowa. He proudly served our country in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 until 1971 as part of the First Cavalry. He was united in marriage to Denise Studer on March 2, 1985, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.
You have free articles remaining.
George retired in 2009 from John Deere, Hydraulic Division, as a supervisor following 36 years of service.
George had a great sense of humor and loved giving you a hard time in a loving way. In his younger years, he loved fishing trips and playing golf. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and the Iowa Hawkeyes, making many bowl trips through the year. George was a collector of many things including Disney memorabilia and hats. He enjoyed being around his large family and many friends and would be known to say “I'll buy, you fly!” especially when it came to ice cream. He also enjoyed Sci-Fi and John Wayne movies.
Memorials may be made for Masses to be offered in George's name at St. Anthony's or St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Denise, children: Darcy (Matt Durham) DeAnda and Allan DeAnda, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Jacob and Braelynn; siblings: Ray (Kim) DeAnda, Rockford, Raul DeAnda, Des Moines, Miguel DeAnda, Waukee, Iowa, Virginia DeAnda, Scottsdale, Arizona, Juanita (Hugo) Sierra, Jesse DeAnda, Tony DeAnda, and David (Amy) DeAnda, all of Davenport: sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Michelle (Bernie) Kembitzky, Dundee, Illinois, Blaise (Lois) Studer, Sabrina (Les) Goodson, Veronica (Jeff) Ricketts, and Marc Studer, all of Davenport; many nieces and nephews, and aunts: Socorro(George) Spangler, Margie Navarro, Aurora Akins, and Rosemary Navarro.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Rick DeAnda, and nephews, Nathan Sierra and Derek DeAnda, and mother-in-law, and father-in-law, Janie and Herb Studer and an uncle Dale Akins. May they rest in peace.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com