June 17, 1949- February 4, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for George DeAnda, 70, of Davenport will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 Main St., Davenport. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Monday the 24th from 4 until 7 p.m. with the Rosary prayed to conclude the visitation at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.

George died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.

George was born on June 17, 1949, in Davenport, a son of Raymond and Consuelo (Navarro) DeAnda. He graduated from the University of Iowa. He proudly served our country in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 until 1971 as part of the First Cavalry. He was united in marriage to Denise Studer on March 2, 1985, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.

George retired in 2009 from John Deere, Hydraulic Division, as a supervisor following 36 years of service.