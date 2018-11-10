May 22, 1947-November 6, 2018
DAVENPORT — George F. Musal, 71, of Davenport, formerly of Riverdale, passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, Davenport. George's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through tissue donation.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.
George was born May 22, 1947, in Davenport, the son of George H. and Anna L. (Michl) Musal. Following his high school graduation, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He married Sandra J. Gruetzmacher in Davenport in 1968. She preceded him in death in 1998. In his most recent years, George worked as a mail courier. George was a member of the VFW.
He is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Sean) Early of Plainfield, Illinois; sons, Shanon (Michelle) Musal of Riverdale, Scott (Nell) Musal of Jacksonville, Florida, Jason (Chasity) Musal of Davenport; sisters, Suzy Seymour of Bettendorf, Doris (Gary) Cox of Pleasant Valley, Vicki Davis of Bettendorf, Cindy Morris of Eldridge; brother, Joe (Debra) Musal of LeClaire; eight grandchildren, Jacob, Chase, Chandler, Bailey, Turner, Nicholas, Hannah and Rafe.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sisters, Charlotte Wright and Sara Mahoney; and a brother, John Musal.
Memorials may be directed to Good Samaritan Society, Davenport.
