March 2, 1925-November 14, 2018
BRIGHTON, Iowa - George James Daily, 93, of Brighton, died late Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at the Washington County Hospital in Washington.
He was born March 2, 1925, to Thomas Charles and Ella Bertha Calsen Daily in Davenport, where he grew up and attended school. He married Nancy Negus and they later divorced. He married Kay Schroeder in Davenport November 26, 1955, and she died February 17, 2001. George worked many jobs, including Justice Of The Peace, lather and farmer. He lived in Columbus Junction for about 20 years and in Douds for about 20 years before moving to Brighton in 1995. George was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II.
He is survived by his daughter, Sally Daily and son, John P. Daily and "favorite" daughter Tonya Myers, all of Brighton, 3 grandchildren, 4 great- grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and siblings: William, Ray, Elmer, Edna, Thomas B. Edward, Howard, Thomas C. Jr, Evelyn, John, Ernest and Nellie Daily.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 19, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Gould Funeral Home in Brighton with Rev. Rick Zickefoose officiating. Burial will be in Brighton Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. immediately preceding the funeral at Gould Funeral Home. A general memorial has been established and may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at P.O. Box 351, Brighton, IA 52540.