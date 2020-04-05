× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 1, 1928-April 3, 2020

BUFFALO, Iowa -- George “Jugg” Nelson Roop Jr., 92, of Buffalo, Iowa, passed away on Friday, April 3rd, 2020, in Geneseo, Illinois.

Private family burial will be held at a later date. Jugg will be laid to rest next to his sweetheart at Rosehill Cemetery in Buffalo, Iowa. Online condolences may be made at www.rungemortuary.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Jugg's honor to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

Jugg was born on April 1st, 1928, in Buffalo, Iowa, to George Sr. and Mary (Sutton) Roop. Jugg was united in marriage to Dorothy Druhl on June 4th, 1948, in Davenport, Iowa. Together they had 6 children, and spent many years in marital bliss.

Jugg was a life-long resident of Buffalo, Iowa. He was a wonderful friend and neighbor to all that knew him. Jugg enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and reading in his free time.

Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Gary (Melissa) Roop, Bev (Phil) Owen, Russ (Bev) Roop, Mary (Jeff) Moore and Ruth (Kerry) Roseman; his grandchildren, Josh Roop, Laura Myc, Greg Roop, Whitney Owen, Tyler Owen, Graham Owen, Sam Roop, Adam Roop, Andrea Moore, Jake Moore, Andrew Roseman and Alice Roseman; and his 12 great-grandchildren.

Jugg was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and an infant son Tommy Roop.