September 4, 1943-December 17, 2018
DOVER, Ark. — George L. Cox Jr., 75, of Dover, Arkansas, passed away Monday, December 17, 2018, at Baptist Health in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born September 4, 1943, in Iowa City, Iowa, to George LeRoy Cox Sr. and Virginia Sparrow. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Juanita Schaeffer, Richard Cox, Fred Cox, William Cox and Bonnie Mennes. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sandy Cox; children, Candy (Jerry) Brecht, Brian (Jolyn) Cox, Jean (Steve) Skora, Jane (Pedro) Segura and Micheal (DeAnna) Cox; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Maryann, Connie, Leonna and Thelma; and several nieces, nephews and other family. George was a member of the Eagles Club and loved to golf. George was always right. His visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Russellville Family Funeral Chapel. Graveside funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, December 21, 2018, at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Russellville Family Funeral.