Gerald Cooper

April 8, 1934-August 28, 2018
ELDRIDGE — Gerald T. Cooper, 84, of Eldridge passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.
Gerry was born on April 8, 1934, in Northampton, Massachusetts, the son of Thomas and Doris (Quigley) Cooper. He was a veteran of the United States Army. In 1989, he married Myrna A. Tebben in Las Vegas, Nevada. She preceded him in death in 2012. Gerry worked as a buyer for the government at the Rock Island Arsenal. He was a proud 50 year member of the Kaaba Shrine and the Davenport Masonic Lodge 37.
Those left to honor his memory are his close friend, Brad Nelson of Eldridge; step-children, Tracey (Jorge) Flores of Andover, Kansas, Steve Kluver of Audubon, Iowa; step-grandchildren, Jacob, Amelia, Michael, Virginia, as well as other step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Myrna.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.