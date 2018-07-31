May 30, 1941-July 29, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa —Gerald E. Lawrence, 77, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Iowa City.
Gerald was born May 30, 1941, to Lloyd and Mary (Huber) Lawrence in Clinton County. He graduated from Charlotte High School in 1960. Gerald enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964. He served in Vietnam in 1966, receiving the Bronze Star. He worked for DuPont until retiring in 1999 and farmed in the DeWitt area. He married Gloria Knutsen on May 4, 1968, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Villa Nova.
Gerald was a member of First Baptist Church, the Eugene McManus American Legion Post 238, and Vietnam Veterans of America. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gloria; children, Shelly Lawrence of Ankeny, Iowa, Shiela (fiancé Dave Brauer) Scott of Aurora, Illinois, Steve (Brianne) Lawrence of DeWitt, and Stacie (Chris Davis) Packard of Eagle River, Alaska; grandchildren, Nathanial and Genevieve Lawrence, Ben and Taylor Scott, Evan and Ethan Brauer, Brayden and Brody Lawrence, and Matthew Davis; sisters, Doris (Warren) Ellison and Madonna (Tom) Ketelsen; nieces and nephews; and five special cousins, Suzie Thompson, Beverly Ballard, Bernice Lackus, Art Goodman, and Phyllis Hanrahan (deceased). He was also preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 3, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 4, 2018, in the funeral home with Pastor Gary Gutknecht officiating. Burial and military rites will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhoms.com.