Gerald Edwards

December 27, 1949-August 30, 2018
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Gerald "Jerry" Edwards, 68, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on August 30, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 7, 2018, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 6, 2018, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Maquoketa, with military honors.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Alan (Shannon) Alexander of Bakersfield, California, Bonnie (significant other David Landis) Siegwarth of Lampasas, Texas, Gene (Mary) Edwards of Maquoketa, and Sara (Rob) DeSotel of Anamosa, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, John Edwards of Maquoketa, Richard "Ike" (Lori) Edwards of Moline, and Mark (Deb) Edwards of Maquoketa; a sister-in-law, Edna Edwards of Maquoketa; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald; and a daughter, Angela Alexander.