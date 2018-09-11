September 7, 2018
BETTENDORF — Gerald George Weber passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2018, at the age of 83. Garry wished to be cremated, and in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Scott County Humane Society.
Gerald was born in Pierre, South Dakota, in May 1935. He graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder, where he lived for most of his early years after his family moved there. After finishing his service time in the Army 101st Airborne Division, during the last months of the Korean War, Garry took a job with the U.S. Government Bureau of Standards that eventually moved him and his family to the Quad-Cities to work at the Rock Island Arsenal. While at the Arsenal, Gerald finished his master's degree from Florida Institute of Technology while working in the defense computer division in the early years of computerized defense technology.
He is survived by his three sons, Tom Weber, Paul and his wife Karen Weber, and Brian and his wife Kim Weber; his two grandchildren, Nicole and Brandon Weber; and his two step-grandchildren, David and Lauren Fritz.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen.
